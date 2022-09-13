Jerecho Worth announces his candidacy for election as Mayor of the City of Walker.
Worth has life-long ties to the city of Walker, as his grandparents, Stan and Kathy Worth, moved to Walker in the 1950s and were proud to be a part of the community’s continued growth throughout the decades.
Worth served in the U.S. Army after graduating from high school, signing an eight-year contract as a personnel administrative specialist. He moved to Walker in 2004 where he met his wife, Stacy Bieloh-Worth.
With a passion for landscape architecture, Worth worked in the industry creating landscapes for more than 30 years. He also has 10 years working in the housing industry and is now currently employed at the newly opened Up North Learning Center supporting students with social-emotional needs.
Worth also enjoys volunteering in the community and joined the local Toastmasters Club with a personal growth goal of becoming a better speaker. He was also the club’s president for two years.
“We are truly blessed to live in a beautiful community on the shores of Walker Bay. I am running because I love living here and want to contribute to our community. I believe my life skills and career experiences qualify me to serve city residents as mayor,” Worth states. “I would do my part in preserving the legacy of Walker in moving forward with continued growth while uniting residents and taxpayers to build a stronger community. I would sincerely appreciate your vote in the upcoming November election.”
