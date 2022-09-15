"Kiss The Ground,” a powerful documentary exploring soil regeneration and its place as a compelling and effective solution to our planet’s climate crisis, will be shown at Union Congregational Church in Hackensack in the upper level friendship hall Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The church is located at 401 Lake Avenue East across from the Hackensack Community Center.
“Kiss The Ground” is an inspiring and groundbreaking film that reveals an intriguing solution to our climate crisis. “Kiss The Ground” maintains that by regenerating the world’s soils we can stabilize the Earth’s climate, restore local ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies. Using compelling graphics and visuals, along with striking NASA and NOAA footage, the film artfully illustrates how, by drawing down atmospheric carbon, soil is the missing piece of the climate puzzle.
The movie is positioned to catalyze a movement to accomplish the impossible — to solve humanity’s greatest challenge, to balance the climate and secure our species’ future.
This film represents the culmination of tens of thousands of hours of research by scientists around the world who have finally cracked the code on managing climate change, before it’s too late. Never before has there been a more important message. The film shows us steps we can take right now to begin the process.
Come to Union Church Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. to view this wonderful documentary. Refreshments will be served. Questions can be directed to Karen Holle at (218) 821-1752.
