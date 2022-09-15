"Kiss The Ground,” a powerful documentary exploring soil regeneration and its place as a compelling and effective solution to our planet’s climate crisis, will be shown at Union Congregational Church in Hackensack in the upper level friendship hall Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The church is located at 401 Lake Avenue East across from the Hackensack Community Center.

