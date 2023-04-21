Save the dates — June 23-24 — for the “Lab to Lake: MAISRC Regional Workshop!.”
What’s MAISRC? It’s the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center.
Join MAISRC and regional leaders for a two-day workshop about priority AIS concerns for north central Minnesota.
The venue will be Cedar Lakes Casino, 6268 Upper Cass Frontage Rd. NW, Cass Lake. Registration is $45 for both days and $30 for Friday only; includes catered lunches and refreshments.
Friday will be Conference Day.
Friday: Cedar Lakes Casino Event Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with optional evening social.
Day 1 will feature presentations, QA sessions and panels with MaISRC researchers, local managers and community leaders on AIS concerns including starry stonewort, spiny water flea, zebra mussels, rusty crayfish, AIS impacts to widrice and more.
Full catered lunch and light morning and afternoon refreshments. Friday night social at Norway Beach Picnic Area with live music, rusty crayfish boil and BBQ.
Saturday will be Field Day.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., bring your own lunch.
Day 2 participants will travel on chartered buses and pontoon boats to shoreline and on water sites for hands-on learning experiences.
• Bimijiwan Recreation Area (Knutson Dam): plant ID and AIS surveillance workshops with AIS detectors and DNR experts.
• Moose Lake: pontoon ride to various sites to learn about and experience spiny water flea surveillance methods, rusty crayfish trapping, starry stonewort management using diver-assisted suction harvesting systems, and demonstrations by the Itasca County AIS Program and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on underwater image technology.
• Additional demonstrations and site visits will be added as details are finalized.
Registration is now open at z.umn.edu/labtolake
Partners include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Red Lake Nation, Beltrami County, Cass County SWCD, Itasca County SWCD, University of Minnesota and the Association of Cass County Lakes.
