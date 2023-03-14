Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s defense kept Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in check from the opening tip of the Section 5A West Championship played March 7 at Wadena High School.
The Jaguars not only took the Wolves’ best player out of the game, they held them to their lowest scoring output of the season in a 65-26 win.
The game was essentially over at halftime as WHA trailed 35-10. The Wolves turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and also missed six lay ups or bunnies. They missed another five bunnies in the second half and added 13 more turnovers.
Ava Welk led WHA with eight points, of which six came in the first half, and also had eight rebounds.
Alexa Johannsen finished her high school career with four points and grabbed five boards. Britta Rand also scored four points, with both Makenna Oelschlager and Adyson Kurtz scoring three.
WHA’s leading scorer Aubrey Morrison was held to a season-low two points. She did have four assists and three steals to lead the team.
The Wolves end the season with a 21-8 record.
Abby Berge led the Jaguars with 27 points, with 19 of them coming in the first half. Brooklyn Fischer also had a nice game with 20 points.
The Jaguars never trailed, sinking a three-pointer on their second possession. The lead would swell to 9-0, with WHA finally scoring their first basket nearly six minutes into the game on a shot by Welk.
Fischer answered with her second three-pointer for a 12-2 lead. Welk would score the next two baskets as WHA managed to cut the lead to 14-6 with under nine minutes left in the half.
The Jaguars responded by closing the half with a 21-4 run to take control of the game.
Friday night the 25-4 Jaguars beat Barnum 76-50 to advance to the State Class A Tournament.
