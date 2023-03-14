Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s defense kept Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in check from the opening tip of the Section 5A West Championship played March 7 at Wadena High School.

The Jaguars not only took the Wolves’ best player out of the game, they held them to their lowest scoring output of the season in a 65-26 win.

