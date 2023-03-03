The Lady Wolves only trailed once in their 69-57 home win over Browerville-Eagle Valley Thursday, and that came in the first minute of the game.
After the Tigers sank a three-pointer for a 3-2 lead, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley responded with a 12-0 run.
Aubrey Morrison scored WHA’s first 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers for a 10-3 lead. Avery Morrison and Ava Welk followed that with two bunnies that forced a Tigers’ time out.
WHA’s lead would shrink to four points, but an Avery Morrison three-pointer swung the momentum back in their favor. A short time later Makenna Oelschlager dropped in a three as the Wolves would grab a 35-27 halftime lead.
The closest the Tigers got in the second half was five points. WHA responded with an 11-5 run highlighted by Aubrey Morrison’s three-pointer and two lay ups.
WHA closed out the game by sinking 18-20 free throws over the final seven minutes. The Wolves’ biggest lead was 56-42 with under four minutes to play.
Aubrey Morrison led WHA with 29 points, four steals and three assists. Avery Morrison finished with 14 points, with Ava Welk scoring 13 and grabbing nine rebounds.
Makenna Oelschlager, who started in place of an injured Britta Rand, finished with nine points.
Anna Myers, a junior forward, reached the 1,000-point milestone with 2:15 left in the game on a pair of free throws. She finished the game with 29 points to pace the Tigers.
It marked the second straight game that a visiting player scored their 1,000th point on the Wolves’ home floor. Two night earlier, Laporte senior Justin Clyde accomplished the feat.
Also scoring in double figures for the Tigers was Ava Lorentz with 14 points.
