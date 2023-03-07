The Lady Wolves overcame an early deficit by playing one of their best games of the season against rival Nevis Saturday night in the Section 5A West semifinal at Wadena High School. It couldn’t have come at a better time as they led by 20 points at the half on their way to a 68-58 win.
“I was really satisfied with how the girls played. They were intense before the game in the locker room, and they brought that onto the court,” said Coach Jim Lien said. “We just out-matched them and out-played them. Everything went our way.”
Nevis came in as the No. 2 seed with a 24-3 record, while the No. 3 Wolves were 20-7. During the regular season the teams split, with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley winning in overtime at Nevis on Jan. 23. A week late the Tigers easily won by 18 points in Walker.
WHA had three starters finish in double figures with Aubrey Morrison leading all scoring with 21 points. She also had a handful of assists and steals.
Ava Welk saved her best performance of the season for this game, finishing with 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Avery Morrison finished with 10 points.
Also having a nice game was Adyson Kurtz with nine points, while Makenna Oelschlager tossed in six points.
Britta Rand, who didn’t play in WHA’s playoff opener because of an injury, did see some action and scored four points. Alexa Johannsen, the only senior starter, finished with three points.
Nevis jumped out to a 9-4 lead as Mya Stacey, who led the Tigers with 14 points, made two three-pointers and Kayli Bessler dropped in one. WHA quickly turned the momentum and went on a 36-11 run to take a 40-20 halftime lead.
WHA’s once-commanding lead shrank to four points, but the Wolves responded and were able to extend the lead to double digits. The Wolves closed the game by making their free throws as Aubrey Morrison went 8-8, and Avery Morrison was 3-3.
“We shot the ball really well, played good defense and had some solid rebounding,” Coach Lien said. “The kids were in the right spot at the right time. It was a total team effort.”
Tuesday night the Wolves face No. 1 seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Wadena with the subsection championship up for grabs.
