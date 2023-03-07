The Lady Wolves overcame an early deficit by playing one of their best games of the season against rival Nevis Saturday night in the Section 5A West semifinal at Wadena High School. It couldn’t have come at a better time as they led by 20 points at the half on their way to a 68-58 win.

“I was really satisfied with how the girls played. They were intense before the game in the locker room, and they brought that onto the court,” said Coach Jim Lien said. “We just out-matched them and out-played them. Everything went our way.”

