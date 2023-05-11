Free music at the Birch Lake pavilion in Hackensack Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — except for Labor Day weekend, which is Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
June 16: One Night Stand
Rock, blues, jazz, and some great gospel music to kick off the Summer Concert Series.
June 23: Rick Adams
Over 30 years of musical experience and a reputation for giving audiences a great show.
June 30: Dos Guys
A two-man group from Brainerd, bringing you some of your favorite songs.
July 14: Wingin’ It
Playing those rock and pop party tunes you love to hear on a great night out. They’re all about singing, dancing, and a heap of laughs!
July 21: Adessa and The Beat
A local Grand Rapids area band with a little something for everyone! Expect a tasty mix of country, classic rock, and pop, including some forgotten oldies and top 10 hits.
July 28: Tami and The Bachelor
Come on out and hear songs by Meghan Trainor, Lady Gaga, Adele, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Fleetwood Mac, Journey ... Well, you get the idea!
Aug. 4: Acoustofiddle
Funky folk, punky polka, caffeinated Celtic, cool classical, grassy blues, and gypsy jazz… along with some original and cover songs.
Aug. 18: Forge with Charley Wagner
An authentic American/folk style music experience with guitar, harmonica, and foot rhythm that captures moments from the past.
Aug. 25: Daybreak
One of Central Minnesota’s most versatile music groups, playing hits from the 40s through today’s top classics.
Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Labor Day weekend)
Sept. 2: Rockin’ Hill
Blues, jazz, and rock presented by a great bunch of musicians from the Brainerd and St. Cloud areas.
Bring lawn chairs! Should inclement weather occur, the concert will move to the Hackensack Community Building.
