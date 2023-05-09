The Laporte Area Take a Kid Fishing event is June 10 on Garfield Lake in Laporte. Headquarters for the event will be at the park shelter downtown.

The 14th annual Take a Kid Fishing is open to any child between the ages of 10 and 15. Children must pre-register. Registration forms are available at https://latakf.wixsite.com/latakf

