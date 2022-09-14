Private Louis Edward Quint, the last Civil War veteran buried in Cass County, will be honored in a ceremony Saturday at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
The ceremony is open to veterans, those with an interest in Civil War history and the general public. Wearing of Civil War era attire is encouraged. Private Quint’s descendants are most cordially invited to attend as special guests.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) is conducting the ceremony with the assistance of the Walker American Legion Honor Guard, the Cass County Veterans Service Office and the Cass County Historical Society.
Lewis Edward Quint was born in West Gardner, Maine, Nov. 28, 1847. He enlisted on Sept. 20, 1863, into the 10th Massachusetts Battalion, Independent Battery of Light Artillery. He was 16 years old. He served for one year and nine months. He would have served at the Battle of the Wilderness, Cold Harbor, the Siege of St. Petersburg and Sailor’s Creek. He witnessed General Robert E. Lee’s Surrender at Appomattox Courthouse. Lewis participated in the final march to Washington, D.C., and the Grand Review of the armies on May 23, 1865. He was discharged June 9, 1865.
In 1870 he lived in Boston, Mass., where he worked as a store clerk. He was a Mason in the Blue Hill Lodge in Stoughton, Mass. The 1900 census shows he had moved to Minneapolis until 1935. He moved back to Minneapolis, we believe, to stay at the Old Soldiers’ Home there. Lewis Quint passed away in Minneapolis on Oct. 4, 1944.
SUVCW William Colville, Camp #56, Department of Wisconsin, will be presiding over the ceremony. The ceremony will feature the Last Soldier dedication ritual of the SUVCW and includes the placing of a Last Soldier Marker on the veteran’s grave. Camp #56 of the Department of Wisconsin, whose territory is the entire states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, supports the national goal of identifying and placing a marker on the grave of the last Union veteran buried in each of Minnesota’s 87 counties. The members of Camp #56 consider the Last Soldier ceremony an honor and a fitting tribute for a Union soldier whose service helped preserve the liberties Americans enjoy as a nation today.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a national veterans organization made up of the descendants of Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War. The SUVCW has more than 6,000 members across the country and is the successor to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), the veterans organization formed after the Civil War by soldiers who served in the Union Army. The last member of the GAR, Albert Woolson from Duluth, died in 1956.
