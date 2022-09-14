Private Louis Edward Quint, the last Civil War veteran buried in Cass County, will be honored in a ceremony Saturday at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.

The ceremony is open to veterans, those  with an interest in Civil War history and the general public. Wearing of Civil War era attire is encouraged. Private Quint’s descendants are most cordially invited to attend as  special guests.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments