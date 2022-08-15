Editor’s note: The Leech Lake Association in Walker, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the qualty of Leech Lake, has published a comprehensive Ecosystem Management Plan. Founded is 1970, the association is governed by a 12-member board of directors who represent the interests of its membership, which numbers some 400 homes and businesses around the lake.
Highlights of the plan
• Leech Lake Association mission is to protect Leech Lake’s quality, its fisheries and spawning beds, its shorelands and native species.
• The Leech Lake Ecosystem Management Plan is the second update of the original plan, which was created in 2004, after a survey of Leech Lake property owners.
• Led by association board members, the plan is a collaboration of state and county agencies and organizations who have a role to play in the lake’s management, including several groups within the MN Department of Natural Resources, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Cass AIS, MN Pollution Control Agency, and the US Army Corps of Engineers.
• This plan assesses the current status of the lake, identifies areas that need immediate attention and establishes a long-term vision for the lake.
• A unique aspect of the plan — and the resource it is to the community — is that it is a current snapshot of the lake, ecologically, bringing together the latest information from the top conservation organizations within the region and state.
Highlights of current assessment (further described in the plan)
• Water quality appears to be in good shape as does the fisheries component of the lake
• Recent appearance of zebra mussels and starry stonewort are of high concern; other invaders (spiny water flea, Bighead, Silver and common carp and non-native snails) and several other vegetative species are threats.
• Shoreline development continues to increase with once less-desirable areas now being utilized for housing purposes.
• Stormwater run-off and septic system leakage have diminished, as a result of recent Cass County actions.
• A resource, such as the Ecosystem Management Plan, provides a benchmark from which to evaluate changes that may occur in the future, as a result of, possibly, further development along the shoreline, impact of AIS (aquatic invasive species such as zebra mussels, rusty crayfish, spiny water flea, etc.), climate change, zoning changes, etc.
Among the action items going forward
• The association will continue to conduct water quality monitoring activities on the lake, in collaboration with the MPCA, the Leech Lake Band, the DNR and the Leech Lake River Intensive Watershed Monitoring work.
• Be active to detect the appearance of new AIS and prevent the further spread of starry stonewort. Support efforts of Cass AIS, DNR and LLBO to strengthen and enforce adherence to regulations to prevent their spread.
• Data from a 2019-2021 vegetation survey will be released soon, and it will be compared against information from a 2002-2009 survey to see if there have been changes due to AIS, boat motors, climate change, etc. This information will drive next steps, as needed.
• Continue to monitor and support the work the DNR and Band are doing to manage the lake’s rejuvenated walleye population, and stay tuned into other changes, through participation in the Leech Lake Fisheries Advisory Committee and other work.
• Preserve and protect sensitive shorelines (such as making a grant for the acquisition of shoreline in Miller Bay, protecting important muskie-spawning habitat).
• Continue to pay attention to applications for variances and conditional use permits. Track indicators of development growth around the lake and its watersheds.
Copies of the Leech Lake Ecosystem Management Plan can be obtained at The Pilot-Independent office in Walker, or by sending an email to Jennifer O’Neill at jennyanyspot@gmail.com. Additional association information is available at www.leechlakeassociation.com
