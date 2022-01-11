The 2021 Holiday Great Gift Card Giveaway was a roaring success with 28 local businesses participating.
With each $10 purchase, customers receive one red ticket. There are five packages of gift cards ranging from $1,000 to $300.
Three numbers are drawn for each package. Call the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 if any of your numbers match. The highest number on each package Jan. 21 will receive that package. If need be, new numbers will be redrawn Jan. 24, so hang on to your tickets.
The promotion ran for approximately 45 days and more than 169,638 tickets were given out. Total money spent locally just at the stores offering red tickets is more than$1,696,380.
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for shopping smart and shopping locally. (These numbers include only the participating stores and only those who accepted red tickets.)
The best part of winning is that the prizes are local gift cards — so the shopping local continues to roll.
Businesses participating were:
Art & Antique Mall/Heritage Custom Framing, Bayside Bar and Grill, Charlie’s Up North, Chase on the Lake, Christmas Point Wild Rice Co, Frizzell Furniture Gallery, Green Scene Organic Market, Heritage Arts and Gifts, Jenny & Company Walker, Lakes Area Powersports, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Loney Sales and Service, Lundrigans Clothing, Next Innovations, Nistler Floor Covering, Orton’s Downtown, Orton’s Y-Mart, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Stone Woman Herbals, Super One Foods, Terra Reflections, Tiger Lily’s Boutique, TJ’s Floral and Gifts, U Haul of Walker, UPS Store, Village Square Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, Walker General Store and Walker Home Center.
