Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to a year of celebration.
In 2023, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 70th anniversary. Such a monumental milestone shouldn’t be celebrated on just one day, so we will be planning an entire year of activities and events. The year-long celebration will be capped off with an evening of commemoration and festivity.
In 1953, the Chamber began as the Walker Chamber of Commerce. In 1990, it changed its name to its current one — the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. This was to reflect the Chamber’s geographic area better that currently serves over 260 Chamber members.
The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was housed in the City of Walker building for many years. It briefly moved downtown but returned to City Hall until 2014. The chamber is now located in the U.S. Forest Service Walker Ranger District building on Highway 371. The building was built in 2013.
The partnership with the Forest Service has been a great one thus far. The improved easy access and increased space better serves our visitors and members and will continue to in years to come.
Our very first activity in February fit well with our cold weather — Valentine’s Day and your love of the area. Check out the activities at Leech-Lake.com. We hope you will join in the fun and help us celebrate 70 years!
Ethnic Fest is celebrating 30 years. It all started in 1993 when a group of business owners wanted to create an event to bring people to the area after the summer rush of tourists. Can you imagine how many groups have brought music from around the world?
This year’s Ethnic Fest will be Sept. 9 and plans are taking place to make this another weekend of music, food and crafts.
If you would like to join the group that is planning events for the year or the Ethnic Fest committee, contact the chamber at info@leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313.
