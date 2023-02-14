Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to a year of celebration.

In 2023, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 70th anniversary. Such a monumental milestone shouldn’t be celebrated on just one day, so we will be planning an entire year of activities and events. The year-long celebration will be capped off with an evening of commemoration and festivity.

