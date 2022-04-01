The Job Fair ’22 will be held virtually April 12. On that day go to leech-lake.com/virtual-job-fair on a computer or a smart phone and follow the path to a potential new job or career. The hours on Tuesday for the virtual Job Fair are 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The event is designed for anyone interested in part-time, full-time, year-round, or seasonal employment. Local businesses from the Walker, Hackensack and Longville area will be attending virtually, and may interview and hire new employees then or after further interviews. The Job Fair is a convenient, one stop hiring experience where many employers are in the same location.
“The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is once again proud to be hosting this opportunity for anyone in need of a job, upgrading a current job, or hiring a new person for their business.” said Cindy Wannarka, Executive Director and President of the Leech Lake Chamber. For more information contact the chamber at, 218-547-1313 or info@leech-lake.com.
“We bring together job seekers and employers from the Walker and Leech Lake area. Job opportunities at the fair will include sales, services, skilled and unskilled labor, health care, mechanical, bookkeeping, information technology, clerical, management, trainees, college and vo-tech opportunities and more.” said Joe Sherman, Rotarian and committee member.
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, Walker Rotary Club, and community volunteers are working to provide our local businesses and potential employees with a positive experience. Job Fair ‘22 is made possible by contributions from First National Bank North, Bank Forward, American National Bank,Walker Rotary, Thrivent, Cass County Economic Development Corporation, DeLaHunt Broadcasting and NEI Bottling. Job Skills coaches will be available virtually during the Job Fair for job seekers wanting assistance with a job application or resume.
“In seeking a job, you and the potential employer you select will be the only ones viewing the site. The info is secure, and confidentiality is important to all,” Sherman said.
Businesses interested in participating in Job Fair ’22, should contact the Chamber as soon as possible. There is room for only 30 businesses.
