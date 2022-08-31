Signs of friendship come in all shapes and sizes. Smiling faces; warm handshakes; words of greeting:
“Aaniin. Welcome. Biindigen.”
Ojibwe. English. Ojibwe.
Recently, members of the Leech Lake Culture Alliance (LLCA) began distributing window clings with these three words to interested businesses in the WHA School District’s four towns — Walker, Hackensack, Akeley and Onigum.
The Leech Lake Culture Alliance is a small group of Native and non-Native community members who are working to become bridges among and between members of both communities.
“Aanin” (Ah neen) is a greeting similar to a very cheery “hello” in English.
“Biindigen” (Ben dah gayn) carries a specific welcome, similar to the phrase, “come on in.”
Over the next two weeks, LLCA hopes to visit businesses in person to explain this new outreach project, which acknowledges both cultures and their place in these communities. Each business is free to accept the window cling and display the greetings or choose not to do so. Initially LLCA hopes to distribute 125 window clings.
“We hope the decorative window clings remind us all of the proud multi-cultural heritage associated with our beautiful Leech Lake area,” says Priscilla Smith, LLCA President. “The Ojibwe words echo thousands of years of Native history for the region we all now call home.”
In September 2019, the group held its first Unity Dinner, featuring the dedication of the hoop dancer statue in the area behind Walker City offices. The annual event invites Native and non-Native residents of the Leech Lake area to dine together in a relaxed, informal setting. The 2020 dinner could not be held due to the pandemic, but dinners resumed in 2021 at the Onigum Community Center.
This year’s Unity Dinner will be held Sept. 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Onigum Community Center, 8826 Onigum Road NW. The potluck format of ethnic and favorite dishes features a minimal agenda beyond an introductory Native blessing. This will allow time for participants to break bread and share conversations to find common ground among people they may not know. All are welcome to attend, whether or not they can bring a dish to share.
To learn more about the Leech Lake Culture Alliance, including how to become a member, contact Sherren Foss at (763) 350-0582, or LLCA Chair Priscilla Thompson Smith at (218) 252-6484.
