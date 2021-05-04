Leech Lake drowning
A 68 year old Pierz man appears to have drowned Friday afternoon when he fell from a boat into Leech Lake.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 2:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a water emergency near the Sucker Bay area of Leech Lake. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that two adult males had been in a boat off the Sucker Bay landing when the victim, who was working on the boat’s drain plug, had fallen from the boat into the water. The other male in the boat jumped into the water and was able to float with the victim and the boat into the shore where lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful.
The incident remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Ambulance and Sanford AirMed.
Hit-and-run death
A 1-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon in rural Walker.
Sheriff Burch reports that at 4:55 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of juvenile that had been struck by a vehicle on Breezy Point Circle in Shingobee Township. Deputies arrived and learned that a 1-year-old girl had been struck by a vehicle in a driveway at a residence. The vehicle’s operator left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
Deputies immediately began first aid and lifesaving efforts. The victim was transported to a nearby landing zone where lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The juvenile was pronounced deceased.
While at the scene, the suspect vehicle returned to the area. Deputies made contact with the driver, where Anthony Goose, 28 of Walker was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Detention Center with formal charges pending.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues. Assisting at the scene were the Walker Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and the Walker Fire Department.
Dirt bike crash in Foothills
A 42-year-old Frazee woman was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon when the dirt bike she was driving crashed in the Foothills State Park in the Spider Lake Recreation Area near Backus.
Sheriff Burch reports that at 12:11 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an Off Highway Motorcycle crash.
Deputies and First Responders arrived on scene and learned that the dirt bike operator struck rocks in the trail causing the machine to crash and operator to fall from the machine onto the rocks. The victim was treated on scene for serious injuries and transported to a Fargo, N.D., hospital.
Assisting on scene were State of Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers, Backus Fire, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare.
Remer motorcycle crash
A 62-year-old Merrifield man was seriusly injured Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in rural Remer.
Sheriff Burch reports that at 4:41 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road 7 in Thunder Lake Township.
Deputies and First Responders arrived on scene and learned that an adult male operating a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling on County Road 7 when a deer entered the roadway striking the bike and causing it to crash. Medical treatment was administered on scene and the victim was transported to a Crosby hospital with serious injuries.
Assisting on scene were Remer Ambulance, Crosby Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
Kayakers rescued
Three juvenile kayakers on Leech Lake west of Minnesota Islandm who were caught in the wind and taking on water, with one juvenile being in the water, were rescued Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Burch reports that at 4:58 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of female kayakers who were unable to paddle their partially submerged kayaks that had taken on water. One juvenile female was in the water for several minutes.
All three were wearing life jackets and were rescued from the water and taken to shore where they were treated on scene by North Memorial Ambulance and released to an adult.
Sheriff Burch notes the water temperature was about 45 degrees and the safe outcome of this incident wasdue to the use of life jackets by all three juveniles.
Bena car crash
A 29-year-old Deer River man was seriously hurt in a one-car crash Sunday morning in rural Bena.
Sheriff Burch reports that at 7:52 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9,the Winnie Dam Road in rural Bena.
Deputies and First Responders arrived and found that a single motor vehicle had left the roadway crashing into the ditch and trees. The driver was treated on scene for serious injuries and transported to a Duluth hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting on scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Ambulance, Federal Dam Fire and Sanford AirMed.
