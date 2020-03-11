The 17th annual Leech Lake Ice Out Contest is officially under way, and a couple dozen entries have already trickled in.
But on Feb. 23, a full week and two days before the first article appeared March 4 in The Pilot-Independent and online — we got our first one.
Here’s what the email from D.L., who lives somewhere in Minnesota, says:
“Been coming up to Leech for opener for a few years now. Love the lake and area. My ice out date guess is .....”
After double-checking contest rules, we couldn’t find anything that requires the entries to arrive after the first article appears. So D.L., you have the honor of being FIRST for 2020.
Then, minutes after the March 4 issue did arrive in mailboxes, on news stands and online, we got our second e-mailed entry. That person was so excited (s)he only sent the date; no name, mailing address or phone number. After a gentle reminder, more info arrived a day later.
Relax, folks; take a deep breath. You’ve got three weeks!
This week we are including the 2020 prize list, which includes some pretty nice stuff; almost makes me wish I was eligible. If I counted correctly, we have 37 prizes this year, including the grand prize of a kayak and paddle from Walker Bay Dock.
So, to summarize:
Send ice out date; your name; mailing address; email address; phone number.
Submit guess by snail mail, email, fax or deliver to our office by 5 p.m. April 1.
Snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484
Office location: P-I, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker
Emails: dmorrill@pilotindependent.com or gdeboer@pilotindependent.com
Fax: (218) 547-3000
Think warm, melting thoughts, and we’ll be back next week.
