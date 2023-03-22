After last week I did a little research on how many times The Pilot-Independent’s Ice-Out Contest has gotten 1,000 or more entries. Here are the results:
1st — 1,191 — 2016
2nd — 1,086 — 2017
3rd —1,076 — 2014
4th — 1,029 — 2015
5th — 1,028 — 2022
6th — 1,021 — 2021
Counting today (March 22), there are 11 days left to get those entries in, and we’re barely in the low hundreds!
As for weather hereabouts, it’s still swinging back and forth. But somewhere, spring is sproinging. And sooner or later, it’ll be our turn! Meanwhile, we keep shoveling.
This’ll be brief, with the usual reminders:
Send ...
Your name
Mailing address
Email address
Phone number (land line, cell)
Date that the ice will go out.
This year the deadline for guesses is 11:59 p.m., just before midnight, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. And then we wait.
Entries can be hand-delivered during office hours to The P-I at 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Guesses can be emailed to arrive at one of two computers no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m. Emails should go either to: gdeboer@pilotindependent.com or dmorrill@pilotindependent.com. BUT NOT TO BOTH! That would mean both Dean and I would receive entries. Whether it’s intentional or accidental, such double-dipping could result in disqualifications.
Faxes are acceptable. The Pilot’s fax number is (218) 547-3000, also no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m.
Over the final 11 days, let’s get serious and try to beat the old record of 1,191 entries. See you next week for one last time.
