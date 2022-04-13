If that was really true, Leech Lake’s ice would’ve melted long ago.
Right up to that midnight hour April 1, hopeful, wish-ful, wildly-optimistic entries were arriving for the 19th annual Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest. Entries with dates so early you knew they wouldn’t be anywhere close.
Now it’s nearly two weeks after the contest deadline and nothing has changed, ice-wise. Forty-five guesses are out of the running and dozens more are in jeopardy.
However we’ve had time to count the entries, and we got an impressive 1,028! That’s the third-highest ever. Nice work, folks.
As always, there were a few quirks and glitches that kept us entertained. As usual, someone guessed April 31, a date that does not exist on any calendar. We figure s/he meant May 1.
Despite our cautions, more than a few people sent their guesses to both Dean and me, resulting in double entries. This happens accidentally when a person emails to one of us and cc’s to the other. We think we caught them all, but ... who knows?
And it turns out a few families and at least one couple use the same Leech Lake ice out email form every year, which is fine. But what they didn’t do was delete their old guesses for 2021 (and in one case, 2020) — which confused the heck out of us until we figured out what was going on!
Now we wait for Leech to thaw and, by the looks of things, this could take awhile. See you then.
