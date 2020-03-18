There’s really not a lot to say this week, is there? Except that we are living in uncertain times.

Past experiences and future plans are pretty much meaningless in the face of a nationwide coronavirus pandemic.

Except for one thing:

The 17th annual Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest will go on!

Even there, we have been forced to change one element: hand-delivery of ice-out guesses.  

Due to a corporate decision, The Pilot-Independent is minimizing person-to-person contact and is closing its doors to public traffic for the time being.

Hand-delivered ice-out guesses (and payments for ads, subscriptions, etc.,) can be dropped in a box outside our (for now) locked office door.

A sign on the door also lists phone numbers for the following departments and services:

Circulation: 218-214-7061

Classified: 218-214-7084

Advertising: 218-214-7103

Editorial: 218-214-7107

Our main phone number, (218) 547-1000, is still good.

How to enter the contest:

Send ice out date; name; mailing address; email address; phone number.

Submit guess by snail mail, email, fax or deliver to our office by 5 p.m. April 1.

Snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484

Office location: P-I, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker (drop ‘em in the box outside)

Emails: dmorrill@pilotindependent.com or gdeboer@pilotindependent.com

Fax: (218) 547-3000

So onward we go, six feet apart, washing our hands like crazy, realistic but hopeful.

Keep the entries coming. Look out for each other as best you can. Stay safe. And if you’re so inclined, pray for each other, for our nation and our world.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments