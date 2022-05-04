Leech Lake ice-out needs sun, warm temps by Gail DeBoer Staff writer gdeboer@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 4, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last year at this time, spring had sprung and Leech Lake’s ice was a fast-fading memory, having melted on April 9.This year is going to be a lot different. Spring didn’t show up until the last week of April, a full month after the vernal equinox.As of May 4, with lakes still locked in snow and ice, 823 Leech Lake Ice-Out contest guesses, out of a total of 1,028, have been eliminated, leaving 205 people still in the running.The heaviest concentrations fell between April 25 and May 5:April 25 - 45April 26 - 52April 27 - 46April 28 - 62April 29 - 55April 30 - 62May 1 - 70May 2 - 48May 3 - 61May 4 - 39May 5 - 51From then through Fishing Opener weekend May 14-15, the guesses get less and less:May 6 - 25May 7 - 29May 8 - 22May 9 - 20May 10 - 21May 11 - 11May 12 - 8May 13 - 10May 14 - 5May 15 - 11Then there are two pockets of dates, May 21-24, and May 26-28, where there are NO guesses at all!Let’s just hope that wind, rain, sun and warm temps work their magic; and the sooner the better. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leech Lake Ice Out Contest Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Ice-out Guess Leech Lake Ice Meteorology Sport Temp Sun Fast Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Stephanie Moore Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe appeals Huber Frontier project in Cohasset Gretta Van Horn Cass County Sheriff’s Report Leech Lake ice-out needs sun, warm temps Latest e-Edition May 4, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
