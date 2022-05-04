Last year at this time, spring had sprung and Leech Lake’s ice was a fast-fading memory, having melted on April 9.

This year is going to be a lot different. Spring didn’t show up until the last week of April, a full month after the vernal equinox.

As of May 4, with lakes still locked in snow and ice, 823 Leech Lake Ice-Out contest guesses, out of a total of 1,028, have been eliminated, leaving 205 people still in the running.

The heaviest concentrations fell between April 25 and May 5:

April 25 - 45

April 26 - 52

April 27 - 46

April 28 - 62

April 29 - 55

April 30 - 62

May 1 - 70

May 2 - 48

May 3 - 61

May 4 - 39

May 5 - 51

From then through Fishing Opener weekend May 14-15, the guesses get less and less:

May 6 - 25

May 7 - 29

May 8 - 22

May 9 - 20

May 10 - 21

May 11 - 11

May 12 - 8

May 13 - 10

May 14 - 5

May 15 - 11

Then there are two pockets of dates, May 21-24, and May 26-28, where there are NO guesses at all!

Let’s just hope that wind, rain, sun and warm temps work their magic; and the sooner the better.

