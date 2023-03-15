Leech Lake Ice-out Prize List staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 15, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here is the list of prizes donated by the 2023 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest sponsors.Grand prize: Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay DockWalker Area Realty — $100 in “Chamber Bucks”Pilot-Independent — One-year gift subscriptionNorm’s Auto Body — Two $50 gift certificatesWalker American Legion — $30 gift certificateSouthside Fuel, Hackensack — $25 gift certificateTianna Country Club — Tumblers and SweatshirtSwanson’s Bait and Tackle, Hackensack — Ice fishing rod/reel combo and Swanson’s Bait hatDairy Queen (Walker) — DQ ice cream cakeChase on the Lake: $25 gift cardWalker Building Center: $50 gift cardAmerican National Bank: $50 Reeds gift card; fish measuring stickThrivent Financial — Grill toolsLoney Sales and Service — Any helmet under $150Mark’s Market, Hackensack — $20 gift cardLakeside Fireplace — Fireside BasketBayside Bar and Grill — $25 gift cardLakes Area Powersports — $25 gift certificateFevold Realty Group — Small coolerFirst National Bank North — $50 VISA gift cardState Farm Insurance — Two cases of 12 golf balls and teesSuper One Foods — Three $25 gift cardsWilkening Fireplace — Fireplace tool set (value $160)Laporte Grocery — $50 gift certificateThe Artists and Antique Mall — Framed vintage Leech Lake mapSponsors are located in Walker, unless otherwise noted. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leech Lake Ice-out Prize List Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Trade The Economy Fishing Advertising Golf Music Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Brian Austin Green will 'always support' ex-wife Megan Fox amid her MGK drama Mark Shamp Nathan 'Nate' Bixby Phillip 'Phil' Kelley Judith 'Judi' Sawyer Latest e-Edition March 15, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
