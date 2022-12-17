Leech Lake TV to air WHA home games, school board staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Dec 17, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting both boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling and school board meetings.Basketball JV games start at 6 p.m., and varsity games follow.Dec. 15: GBB, Pine River-Backus; rebroadcast Dec. 21Dec. 20: Wrestling with Staples-Motley, 5 p.m.; rebroadcast Dec. 27Jan. 5: BBB, Red Lake; rebroadcast Jan. 12Jan. 6: GBB, Red Lake, rebroadcast Jan. 14Jan. 9: WHA School Board meeting, 6 p.m., rebroadcast Jan. 16Jan. 10: BBB, Northome-Kelliher; rebroadcast Jan. 18Jan. 13: GBB, Lake of the Woods; rebroadcast Jan. 21Jan. 17: GBB, Kelliher-Northome; rebroadcast Jan. 23Jan. 19: BBB, Pine River-Backus; rebroadcast Jan. 25Jan 20: BBB, Hinckley-Finlayson; rebroadcast Jan. 28Jan. 24: BBB, Nevis; rebroadcast Feb. 1Jan. 26: GBB, Warroad, JV at 5 p.m., varsity to follow; rebroadcast Feb. 2Jan. 27: BBB, St. John’s Prep, JV at 5 p.m., varsity to follow; rebroadcast Feb. 3Jan. 30: GBB, Nevis; rebroadcast Feb. 6Jan. 31: GBB, Laporte; rebroadcast Feb. 7 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leech Lake Tv Schedule Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Rebroadcast Varsity Broadcasting Events Telecommunications Bbb Wrestling Jv Game Board Meeting Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs insists girlfriend Yung Miami is not his ‘side chick’ ‘Top cop’ sworn in as Walker’s new chief; Chief Tennis recognized 100 Plus Women event touches the hearts of many in the Leech Lake area Alice McDonald New laws effective Jan. 1 Latest e-Edition Dec. 14, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.