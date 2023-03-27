WHA After-Prom Committee needs local business help
Prom will be held Saturday, May 6, beginning with Grand March at 4 p.m. in the WHA Auditorium. This year’s After-Prom Committee is busy planning and coordinating a safe, fun and memorable evening for our juniors and seniors that will run from about 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Each year our community generously donates funding, prizes and merchandise to sponsor this event. Already this year, we have had an amazing show of support from mny of our local businesses. We would like to thank each of them for their contributions to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School After-Prom Party.
If you are a business or individual who has donated or volunteered in the past, our committee would like to thank you for your support as well. If you have not yet donated this year, or are a new business that may not have participated in the past, please consider donating to this and future local prom events.
We are looking forward to a phenomenal prom night, and our ability to host this event is because of the generous donations and volunteers each and every year. Information about this year’s after-prom event and our sponsors can be found on the WHA High School website under both the Parent and Student tabs. We encourage you to check out what we have planned and to support our local businesses. Letters are being sent out if you have not received one yet.
We are still need:
• Merchandise for door prizes
• Monetary donations
Contact Cherri Landt at (218) 368-9275 to arrange for pick-up of items, or if you have any questions.
Checks can be mailed to:
WHA After Prom
℅ Cherri Landt
30322 Old Sunset Drive
Laporte, MN 56461
Without the support of our community, WHA High School would not have a safe, supervised and fun after-prom experience! Thank you for your generosity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.