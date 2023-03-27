WHA After-Prom Committee needs local business help

Prom will be held Saturday, May 6, beginning with Grand March at 4 p.m. in the WHA Auditorium. This year’s After-Prom Committee is busy planning and coordinating a safe, fun and memorable evening for our juniors and seniors that will run from about 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

