Invest in WHA by voting yes for levy
On Nov. 5 residents within the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District will be asked to contribute to the updating of transportation and technology in the district. On this day, at the Walker Fire Hall, the Hackensack Community Center, and Akeley City Hall, residents will vote on a referendum that will increase school funding by $200,000 a year for the next 10 years.
This increase in funding comes with a modest cost to local residents in the form of a property tax increase. For most residents, this increase in taxes will amount to approximately $18 a year. Depending on the value of a particular property, this amount may increase or decrease.
If successful, this referendum will impose a capital project levy on WHA District property owners. While these types of levies are common, they may not be well known or well understood.
A capital project levy designates that funds raised through a tax increase must be used for transportation and technology. For the WHA District, this translates to updating means of student transportation, including buses and smaller vehicles, as well as staying current with technology.
Every year, the district receives a sum of money dedicated to student transportation. However, as school vehicles age and experience wear and tear, they are quickly being deemed “unfit” for student transportation by the state of Minnesota. Currently, the cost of updating school vehicles is exceeding the allotted funds. Because safe transportation is a non-negotiable priority, the school must make funds available — often by diverting funds from other priority areas. The difficult decision lies in deciding which programs, or areas, can afford a cut in funding. With an approved capital project levy, the district can properly fund transportation without making cuts elsewhere.
While half of the yearly levy will go to transportation, the other half will go to technology in the district. The digital world is constantly evolving, and schools everywhere are struggling to prepare students for a world so reliant on technology.
WHA has already made great strides in preparing students for this world. Seven years ago the Walker Area Foundation donated $30,000 so that each student in the high school could have a personal computing device. While the gift from the WAF allowed the district to help WHA students stay competitive in this technology dependent world, these devices need maintenance and updating on a regular basis. The levy will go toward updating these devices district-wide, as well as improving access to technology in the elementary school.
Staying current with technology is quickly becoming a cornerstone of a quality education, and without the ability to stay current, students will leave the district a step behind their counterparts.
If you were to visit any of the WHA District buildings you may have noticed infrastructure updates, like a renovated auditorium, an updated air quality system, and a paved recess area. In total, these renovations came with an approximate $4 million price tag. Why can’t the school use these funds for transportation or technology instead? The money used to fund those infrastructure updates was designated by the state of Minnesota specifically for those purposes. Allocating them to serve a different purpose is not possible.
If the levy does not pass, the district will be faced with difficult decisions. When deciding on financial priorities, safety is at the top of the list. When allocated funds cannot keep up with vehicle deterioration, other areas will have to make a sacrifice. This could mean larger class sizes or a reduction in student programming.
An investment in the WHA District is an investment in the community. The Leech Lake area was built, and has survived, because of our ability to make others feel welcome. We invest time and money to keep our streets clean, our businesses open and our gatherings safe. Our school on the hill is a beacon in this community, and similar to the other aspects — when given the proper attention — demonstrates good health and vitality. These qualities draw visitors to our area, and often keep them coming back.
In traditional business, the common mantra echoes, “make do with less.” Schools cannot function like traditional businesses. There is no amount of clever fiscal management that can generate a quality education for students with less money.
As a community, when we decide our schools are not a financial priority, students are the ones who suffer. While the monetary amount requested from local property owners is small, the financial gain for the district is tremendous. Rarely is a return on an investment greater than an investment made in our future, and that means investing in our students.
We appreciate your support.
WHA Education Association
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.