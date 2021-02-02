It’s difficult to limit my experience to only one library, since libraries have played such an important role in both my personal and writing life. But the first and most important library in my life is the Virginia Public Library, located in the heart of the Mesabi Iron Range.
Though I was born in Bloomington and lived in and around the Twin Cities through eighth-grade, the summer before my freshman year of high school my father, who was an avid hunter and fisherman, decided to relocate our family to Virginia.
Though I shared my family’s love of the Northwoods, ninth-grade can be a difficult transition for many students, and in my case, being uprooted from the metro area and cut off from all of my friends, made it even more challenging. I managed to make quite a few new friends; however, I quickly discovered that personal relationships on the Range — this was the late 1960s — were mainly based on ethnic groups and extended families.
If you didn’t identify as a Finn, Norwegian, Italian, Slovenian — the list goes on — and if the other kids didn’t know both your parents and your grandparents (many of whom still spoke the language of their home country) it was hard to feel like a true member of the community. In fact, folks on the Range used the disdainful term “pack sacker,” which I’d never heard before, to describe anyone who hadn’t been born there.
Given that feeling of only partly belonging, which was always present for me to a degree, I found myself spending much of my free time in the Virginia Public Library, which was only a few blocks from our home on Fifth Avenue.
The classical revival entrance of the building, with its imposing stone columns and double doors, gave the building a sense of solidity, strength, and purpose; and it offered me an invitation to step inside and explore. Once inside, the high ceilings, the brick fireplace, the long, ordered shelves of books and the leather wing-backed chairs all contributed to the welcoming atmosphere.
I spent many hours relaxing in those over-sized chairs and reading anything that piqued my interest. Classic and contemporary novels; nonfiction, when I wanted to investigate a specific topic; and philosophy, history and poetry all intrigued me. Though I read eclectically, I enjoyed setting personal goals for myself, and I averaged around 1,000 pages of independent reading per week through my junior and senior years in high school.
What I didn’t realize at the time was all of that reading was providing me with models that would later shape my own writing. My first novel, “The Broken Blade,” and the dozen novels that followed, never could have been written without the knowledge base that I acquired thanks to the wealth of books and the helpful staff that were available at the Virginia Public Library.
And as a graduate student I even had the chance to study at one of the most famous libraries in the world, the Bodleian at Oxford University. But of all those venues, the Virginia Public Library still holds a special place in my heart.
William Durbin is an author and teacher who lives at the edge of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Wilderness. He is a master of historical fiction and has published 11 novels for young readers. Other than reading and writing, William enjoys golf and canoeing. His website is www.williamdurbin.com
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
