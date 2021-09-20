The newly constructed Maajiigin Child Care Center in Cass Lake is a culturally focused learning center for children age zero to 3 years. Participants in the child care program will have the opportunity to learn the Ojibwe language and participate in a variety of hands-on traditional teachings.
The Center’s Grand Opening will be held Wednesday with ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m., followed by a tour of the new facility. Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Council members and Leech Lake Early Childhood and Education staff will attend. Remarks will be delivered at about noon with a light lunch to follow.
The Maajiigin Child Care Center is located at 16160 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
