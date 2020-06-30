A Walker man was killed and a Dilworth man was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Benedict.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2002 GMC Yukon, driven by  Ryan Schlichting, 19, was traveling northwest on County Road 38 around 7:39 a.m., when the vehicle drifted over the center line.

The Yukon hit a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, driven by David Weimer, 36, head on, near the intersection of County Road 39 in Benedict. Weimer was killed in the crash. Schlichting was transported to Essentia Hospital, Fargo, with non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and  the air bags deployed in their vehicles. Alcohol was not involved. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Responding to the crash were the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Lakeport First Responders and North Memorial EMS.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments