A Walker man was killed and a Dilworth man was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Benedict.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2002 GMC Yukon, driven by Ryan Schlichting, 19, was traveling northwest on County Road 38 around 7:39 a.m., when the vehicle drifted over the center line.
The Yukon hit a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, driven by David Weimer, 36, head on, near the intersection of County Road 39 in Benedict. Weimer was killed in the crash. Schlichting was transported to Essentia Hospital, Fargo, with non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the air bags deployed in their vehicles. Alcohol was not involved. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Responding to the crash were the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Lakeport First Responders and North Memorial EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.