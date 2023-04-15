It’s unlikely this is the first time you’re hearing about the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign — the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state.
This fundraising event ran Feb 27 to April 9 and brings together organizations, businesses, faith communities, and individuals to help stock and support the capacity of nearly 300 food shelves in Minnesota.
“Being honest, we weren’t sure how this years’ campaign was going to go,” said Chad Trapier, executive director of the Walker Area Food Shelf. “Without sounding like a broken record — it truly has been a challenging time for everyone in recent years. We anticipated receiving less support this year than in previous years as a result of increased costs at home, expired COVID benefits, inflation, etc.”
The average donation amount to the food shelf decreased by over 30 percent this year, compared to 2022. However, there was a 33 percent increase in the number of individuals and businesses that made a contribution. People donated less money on average, but more people made a donation.
“I am proud to report that we exceeded last years fundraising efforts by $1,055 and more than 3,000 pounds of food,” Trapier said. “I recently moved here from out of state, and I am blown away by how resilient and compassionate the community of Walker is. Even during these times of uncertainty and hardship, the community continues to support their neighbors and those in need — it’s heartwarming and empowering.”
Last month ended the three-year long COVID relief funding made available to SNAP/Food Stamp recipients in Minnesota. Food Shelves across the state are seeing more families and serving more individuals every month that goes by — at an alarming rate. Fundraising events (and community support) like this, is what allows local nonprofits to continue offering emergency assistance and relief to those who need it most.
“I don’t have permission to name everyone who made a donation, but our Board will be sending out letters to those who made a contribution to the food shelf to show our gratitude,” Trapier noted. “We are so grateful to be in a position to confidently manage the large increase we are seeing in visits to our food shelf for future months.”
The Walker Food Shelf is open the first, second and third Tuesday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. and the fourth Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. (closed the fifth Tuesday). All residents are welcome, even those who do not reside in Walker.
The food shelf offers a generous variety of canned goods, fresh produce, dairy, proteins, breads, frozen foods, hygiene products, diapers, pet food, and more. Anyone in need is encouraged to visit at 8243 Industrial Park Rd. NW, across from Ace Hardware in the Industrial Park.
Even though the March Campaign has concluded, the food shelf is still accepting food donations and/or support. Those interested in volunteering — or supporting the Walker Area Food Shelf financially are encouraged to contact Trapier. He has an open-door policy and welcomes anyone to reach out to the food shelf with any questions, comments or suggestions.
