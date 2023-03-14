During the month of March, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will join together with their partner food shelves and participate in the statewide Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign by collecting donations of money and food.
This collection will support local efforts to help feed people in need and reduce hunger in the local community.
When individuals, congregations, businesses, schools or service clubs participate in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, by donating to their local food shelf, their donation stays local but counts towards a statewide effort to help stock the shelves of every food shelf in the state. Food shelves will receive a proportionate match of donations, meaning that your donation will go even further for our neighbors facing hunger.
As we face the fallout of record-high inflation, there are individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Many will turn to their local food shelf to fill the gap during hard times.
Local food shelves need help from the community to ensure there is enough food for struggling children, seniors and working families like Amanda’s, who shares, “We were looking at a grocery budget of maybe $30 a week for a family of four. A grocery budget of like $30 a week just isn’t going to get us what we need.” Every dollar received today will help your local food shelf reach its goal of providing food for thousands of meals for our neighbors.
Food shelves throughout north central Minnesota are able to efficiently purchase food and stretch each dollar donated to fill even more shelves because of their partnership with Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign gives people an opportunity to make a difference in the local community by acting before April 9.
About Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank fights hunger and promotes health in seven counties and two tribal nations in North Central Minnesota. With help from a network of partners and volunteers, we source and redistribute food and grocery products, providing nearly five million meals each year. Not only do we address hunger, we also invest in the long-term health of our communities and our children’s developing brains and bodies by providing meat, dairy and over one million pounds of fresh produce each year to meet nutritional needs. Our work brings together neighbors in our communities to nourish one another in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties and Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, and Bois Forte Reservations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.