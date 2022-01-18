ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open the state Individual Income Tax filing season Monday. This date matches the opening day for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The filing deadline to submit 2021 Minnesota income tax returns is April 18. This date matches the filing deadline for 2021 federal income tax returns. Tax software providers and tax professionals may be accepting and preparing tax returns before Monday and will submit those returns when the IRS and state systems open.
“We encourage Minnesota taxpayers to file when they have all the necessary documents. The sooner you file, the sooner we can process your return and send out any refund that may be due,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “Electronic filing and choosing direct deposit for your refund continues to be the most convenient, secure, and accurate way to file your return and get any refund you may be entitled to.”
Electronic filing and free tax help
When you file your taxes this year, choose electronic filing. Last year, over 90 percent of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically. Using electronic software is easy, convenient, and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.
Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $72,000 or less. To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, see the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals (https://go.usa.gov/xpSuy) page on the department’s website.
You may qualify for free tax preparation help for your federal and Minnesota income tax returns. To qualify, you must meet one of these criteria: be age 60 or older, have a disability, speak limited or no English, or have income less than $58,000 per year. There are over 170 free tax preparation sites across Minnesota where you can get help from IRS-certified volunteers. Most sites are open Jan. 29-April 15 and you can visit our website to find free tax preparation sites near you (https://go.usa.gov/xpSup by the end of January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.