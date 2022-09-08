ST. PAUL — Minnesota health care providers are ready to administer new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants.
The bivalent boosters — one from Pfizer and one from Moderna — were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last night. Doses are expected to begin shipping immediately and providers are expected to start taking appointments early next week, once they receive their doses and have reviewed the CDC recommendations.
These providers will include a state vaccination site at the Mall of America, which is set to begin administering doses on September 7th. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will begin administering doses the following week. These sites will be by appointment only.
“This new booster represents another step forward in fighting COVID-19,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “This variant-specific formula will play an important role in helping keep Minnesotans safe this fall – especially when paired with testing and therapeutics.”
“Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines is a crucial part of protecting our state in the months ahead,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe and effective, and they will be a key tool in helping provide better protection against variants that are currently spreading. I would also encourage eligible Minnesotans who are seeking this new booster to take this opportunity to ensure your whole family is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations so you have the best protection possible as school starts and before end-of-year holidays.”
About the variant specific booster
These boosters will continue to be free for all Minnesotans at both state and private sites regardless of insurance status.
For those not yet eligible for a booster, the other primary series COVID-19 vaccines continue to be widely available across the state. COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect people by preventing severe illness and deaths.
Minnesota pharmacies, health care systems, local public health and tribal health agencies, and other health care providers are prepared to provide the new booster shots.
The Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine is recommended for people age 12 and older. The Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is recommended for people age 18 and older. Both vaccines can be given 2 months after a primary vaccine series or booster vaccination. The bivalent vaccines can only be used for a single booster dose.
How Minnesotans can get a free COVID-19 shot
The bivalent booster vaccines will be available soon. In the meantime, primary series vaccines are available now for Minnesotans age 6 months and older. Minnesotans can do the following to find shots:
• Contact your health care provider or a local pharmacy.
• Use the state’s Find Vaccine Locations to find vaccine providers near you.
• Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov , where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
• Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at other community locations around Minnesota.
How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test
• Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free COVID-19 Community Testing Sites . Test-to-treat options are available at some locations.
• Order rapid testing test through the state’s free COVID-19 at-home rapid testing program.
• Check with your insurance company about ways to get free rapid testing from pharmacies.
• Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map.
Questions about COVID-19
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline: 1-833-431-2053, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.