ST. PAUL — Minnesota health care providers are ready to administer new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants.

The bivalent boosters — one from Pfizer and one from Moderna — were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last night. Doses are expected to begin shipping immediately and providers are expected to start taking appointments early next week, once they receive their doses and have reviewed the CDC recommendations.

