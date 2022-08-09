Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) announces its 27th Art and Book Festival Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hackensack.

Follow the signs to this unique event featuring 65 talented artists and more than 25 creative authors in an atmosphere of community involvement, great music, food, craft beer, homemade pie and fresh squeezed lemonade.  

