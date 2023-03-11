In a sharply worded six-page letter to the office of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson and others asked: “Why is the Walz Administration putting the BWCA  and Lake Superior at risk doing business with Glencore?”

Carlson, who served as Governor from 1991 to 1999, wrote that data from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency noted that in 2019, 56 percent of the state’s rivers, streams and lakes were declared “impaired” and that in 2021 another 305 bodies of water were added to that list.

