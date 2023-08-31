An adult female who was reported missing Aug. 28 from a residential setting in Shingobee Township, rural Walker, has been located and is safe.

On Aug. 30, Cass County Sheriff Brian Welk reported that Amanda Gould, 38, had been located. The Sheriff’s  Office thanks the multiple agencies that assisted with the search and investigation.

  
