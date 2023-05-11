BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Highway 6 north of Deer River May 10 due to deteriorating pavement conditions.
Motorists will detour utilizing Itasca county roads 46 and 142. There is a seven-ton weight limit in effect. The highway will remain closed until repairs have been completed.
Highways will remain closed until further notice and traffic should seek alternate routes.
The roadway will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.
MnDOT cautions motorists to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout northwest Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise. Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists. Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org.
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
Important: road conditions shown on 511mn.org only reflect state highway conditions. Please check with your county, city and township for their road conditions and travel guidance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.