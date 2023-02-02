BEMIDJI — In a partnership with the City of Cass Lake and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on three design options developed to form a new vision for Highway 2 in Cass Lake.
A steering committee made up of community leaders and local stakeholders has helped to define the community’s design priorities, and support the development of three design alternatives:
• Two-lane highway with linear park area on each side
• Two-lane highway with linear park area on the south side
• Four-lane highway with pedestrian/bicycle bridge
“There’s no single solution that doesn’t also have its shortcomings,” said Jon Mason, planning director with MnDOT. “It’s important to hear from all of the highway’s users so we can find areas of compromise and develop a preferred alternative that has the support of both the community and MnDOT.”
“To help guide these planning efforts and make the highway safer for all users, we need to hear from everyone. Residents, business owners, commuters, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” said Mike Chosa, communications director with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “Community input is a critical piece of this study.”
To learn more about the three alternatives and share your feedback, visit the website at https://talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-2-cass-lake-corridor-study. Along with learning the details, you can share your feedback on each option by taking a short survey or adding them directly to an interactive comments map. The period to receive comments and input will be open through Feb. 19.
Information from the study will be used by MnDOT, with the help of the steering committee and community leaders, to evaluate potential solutions and make recommendations on a future vision for the Highway 2 corridor in Cass Lake.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.