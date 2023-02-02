BEMIDJI — In a partnership with the City of Cass Lake and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on three design options developed to form a new vision for Highway 2 in Cass Lake.

A steering committee made up of community leaders and local stakeholders has helped to define the community’s design priorities, and support the development of three design alternatives:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments