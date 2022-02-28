Country and Rock weekends to feature Jamey Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Bret Michaels, Daughtry, Collective Soul
In 2021 Moondance bid farewell to their two long-standing summer music festivals — Moondance Jammin Country Fest and Moondance Jam, with owner Kathy Bieloh taking the stage at both events to thank fans for their part in the festival’s historic runs and to let them know that Moondance wasn’t going away, it was just changing.
With the festival brands retired, Moondance revamped their summer schedule of events for 2022 under the umbrella of Moondance Events that will include shorter country and rock weekends with national and regional bands in June and July, a Fabulous Armadillos show in June, bringing back Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos in August and keeping September’s Harvest Moon Craft Beer and Wine tasting festival.
“We needed to change things up to give Moondance more flexibility year to year going forward, so that we could focus on events that worked well and have the ability to try new events that might attract new fans and give our existing fans a little more of a variety of entertainment,” said Bieloh when asked about the future of Moondance.
“It’s been tough on us (like everyone else) navigating the ups and downs of the pandemic, but we know we need to keep some form of a country and rock weekend going into this year with the other events because of the fans that love coming out to Moondance for those genres of music and camp again with their Moondance friends and family. We also really needed to do this for all of our Canadian fans who haven’t been able to attend any of our events the past two years because of border restrictions that we hope will be lifted or eased up by this summer.”
Both country and rock music weekends have been shortened to a Friday and Saturday event with six national bands playing on the main stage and a pre-party on Thursday for those who want to do three-day camping.
Country Music Weekend
The Country Music Weekend will be June 17-18 and feature headliners Ashley McBryde on Friday with Jamey Johnson Saturday night.
The Country Weekend Pre-Party is June 16 and will also be on the main stage.
Rock Music Weekend
Rock Music Weekend is happening July 22-23 with Daughtry and Collective Soul co-headlining Friday night, and Bret Michaels closing out the event on Saturday night.
The Rock Weekend Pre-Party July 21 will showcase Tommy DeCarlo, the singer of Boston and Revisiting Creedence, on the main stage.
“We still have some more national acts to sign for both and some details to work out, but we are so excited with the fantastic artists and bands we have been able to get signed and announced so far for the main stage. It’s been a great start,” Bieloh said.
Both events will feature two regional stages — the MDJ Saloon and the Tiki Bar. The Lazy Moon stage is converting to an area for selling clothing and merchandise. The Lazy Moon will continue as a full-service kitchen and bar, as well as featuring a breakfast buffet and Bloody Mary bar along with the karaoke contest at Country. The reserved campgrounds will be used for both events with the general campgrounds closed.
The Fabulous Armadillos
The newest event at Moondance is The Fabulous Armadillos’ show, “What’s Going On? Songs from the Vietnam War Era” June 29. The evening will kick off with a happy hour and fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. with area favorite Rick Adams taking the stage at 7, followed by the diverse and talented Fabulous Armadillos at 8:30. The night will be capped off with a fireworks show.
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos
After a two-year hiatus, Moondance Events is bringing back the popular Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos show to the MDJ Saloon Aug. 12.
Dave and Ted defy all expectations of a dueling piano show and lead the way to an unforgettable experience. Opening for Deuces Wild is Moondance favorite Timmy Haus. This show has sold out previously at Moondance.
Harvest Moon Festival
The ninth annual Moondance Harvest Moon Craft Beer and Wine Tasting Festival is set for Sept. 17 in the MDJ Saloon. Festival-goers can taste and enjoy 150-plus craft beers and wine, then vote for their favorite.
This annual event also features live music, contests, great food, crafts, camping and more. Live music acts will be announced later this spring.
More information on all of these events can be found at www.moondanceevents.net or by calling the Moondance Events ticket office at (218) 836-1055. Tickets can be purchased online at shop.moondanceevents.net
If you would like to camp at any of these or if you are interested in seasonal, weekly or daily camping at Moondance, call (218) 836-1055.
