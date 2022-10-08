Renowned Native American hoop dancer, flute player and cultural educator Kevin Locke, who performed Sept. 10 at Ethnic Fest in Walker, has died unexpectedly at age 68, according to his family.
According to the website APnews.com, Locke was performing at Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. After returning to his hotel room in Hill City the evening of Sept. 30, he suffered an asthma attack and died on the way to the hospital.
A few hours earlier, Locke had been video chatting with his son, Ohiyesa Locke, about the beauty of the Black Hills and the history of the Lakota people.
“He had an amazing gift to touch people’s hearts and was very generous with his time,” his son said.
“He was such a kind and gentle person,” Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerc CEO Cindy Wannarka commented.
“He was just here in September, and we talked about plans for 2023 and how we could include school-age kids.
“I have always said he represented all that we hoped Ethnic Fest was: a place to celebrate everyone’s place on earth.”
Locke had performed at numerous Ethnic Fests, where he was always a crowd favorite.
He was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and came from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinaabe. A fluent Lakota speaker, Locke has performed for nearly 40 years and recorded 12 albums of music and stories.
