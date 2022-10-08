Renowned Native American hoop dancer, flute player and cultural educator Kevin  Locke, who performed Sept. 10 at Ethnic Fest in Walker, has died unexpectedly at age 68, according to his family.

According to the website APnews.com, Locke was performing at Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. After returning to his hotel room in Hill City the evening of Sept. 30, he suffered an asthma attack and died on the way to the hospital.

