It was an unprecedented election day in Minnesota Tuesday. With the pandemic and record setting mail-in voting, the warm weather and larger voter turn out made for later results on election night across Cass County.
Three Cass County Commissioner seats were up for election this year.
In District 2, incumbent Bob Kangas, with 1,949 votes, defeated challenger Edward Nelson with 1,068 votes.
District 5 incumbent Dick Downham, with 843 votes, lost to challenger Rick Haaland, with 1,406 votes.
District 3 incumbent Jeff Peterson ran unopposed and received 3,205 votes.
Races for Soil and Water Supervisors saw District 2 Supervisor Ken LaPorte and District 3 Supervisor Jim Ballenthin re-elected without opposition.
In SWCD District 4, David Peterson received 7,464 votes to Mardi Harder’s 6,099.
Please note that final vote totals for all precincts were not posted until Nov. 4 at 7:45 p.m. and thus are different from earlier versions of this article.
