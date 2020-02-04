Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson gestures to the nearly 20 holes that were drilled early last Thursday morning along the ice highway from Walker City Park to Onigum on Walker Bay. This is not the first time the ice highway has been vandalized this winter. This hateful and dangerous act was reported to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.