Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson gestures to the nearly 20 holes that were drilled early last Thursday morning along the ice highway from Walker City Park to Onigum on Walker Bay.
Photo submitted

Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson gestures to the nearly 20 holes that were drilled early last Thursday morning along the ice highway from Walker City Park to Onigum on Walker Bay. This is not the first time the ice highway has been vandalized this winter. This hateful and dangerous act was reported to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments