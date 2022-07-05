A Furry 5K Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by Paws and Claws in Hackensack, will be held Saturday.

The cost is $20 a person and includes a first annual Furry 5K T-shirt (shirts limited). Registration begins at 9 a.m. and race at 10. Register in advance online or day of race at www.pawsandclawsrr.org/product-page/furry-5k-registration

Bring your leashed furry friend and walk/run for a great cause! There is no registration fee. All ages welcome. The 5K starts on the Paul Bunyan Trail by the Chamber building and heads north.

Brats in the Park will be served starting at 11 a.m. $5 includes brat, bag of chips and water.

All proceeds from this event benefit Paws and Claws and their rescue animals.

