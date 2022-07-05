Paws and Claws Furry 5K Fun Run, Walk is July 9 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 5, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Furry 5K Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by Paws and Claws in Hackensack, will be held Saturday.The cost is $20 a person and includes a first annual Furry 5K T-shirt (shirts limited). Registration begins at 9 a.m. and race at 10. Register in advance online or day of race at www.pawsandclawsrr.org/product-page/furry-5k-registrationBring your leashed furry friend and walk/run for a great cause! There is no registration fee. All ages welcome. The 5K starts on the Paul Bunyan Trail by the Chamber building and heads north.Brats in the Park will be served starting at 11 a.m. $5 includes brat, bag of chips and water.All proceeds from this event benefit Paws and Claws and their rescue animals. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paws & Claws Furry 5k Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Paw Fun Run Claw Economics Finance Brat Animal Bag Rescue Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now July 4 will be a great day in Walker, USA Small Town, Big Independence Days Celebration returns to Laporte July 1-2 Tornado hits Shingobee Island area, damage extensive Ed Andresen Corneiius 'Neil' Bakker Jr. Latest e-Edition June 29, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
