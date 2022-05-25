The Pine River Market Square, a local growers’ and crafters’ market, begins its 12th season in Pine River starting Friday on Highway 371 by the Pine River Depot.
The Pine River Garden Club plant sale will take place at this first market of the season. They offer many perennials that grow in their gardens and so are “seasoned” for this area.
Area musician Charley Wagner of Longville will be performing at this first market as a new feature for the opening of the season. Wagner is a singer/songwriter and arborist from the north woods of Minnesota. With the use of a guitar, harmonica and foot rhythm he retells captured moments from the past. With a strong work ethic, honest demeanor and passion for life, he strives to bring you his captured moments in story and song.
The market will run Fridays through Sept. 23 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and feature a variety of vendors with local goods including fresh produce, starter plants, baked goods, eggs, meat, fresh cut flowers in season, crafts, and more. Vendors are welcome and invited to participate. Growers and crafters who are within 100 miles of Pine River and meet the market vendor guidelines are welcome for the up-coming season.
Some tips for customers coming to the market are: use correct change as much as possible in purchasing your goods (cash is always best, though some vendors do have credit card capability, and checks are welcome); bring a bag for all your goodies while shopping; and have a good time meeting friends, old and new.
Also, in partnership with the farmers market, Heritage North Group is open to the public Friday afternoons. New this year, inside the depot they will also have local crafters selling their wares. Make sure to stop in and visit the new depot history displays and check out the crafts every Friday while shopping for your farm market local goods.
Whether you are a seasoned vendor or considering becoming a market vendor, you can access the vendor guidelines and application, and learn more about the market via the website at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com or by calling the Market Manager, Mim Brien at 218-838-1943.
