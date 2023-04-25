The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild announced the results Thursday of the Minnesota Brewers Cup, a blind taste-test of more than 450 beers from 90-plus Minnesota breweries and brewpubs.
Portage Brewing Company in Walker finished third in the Hazy IPAs Category with its Lost 40 brew.
Beers were organized into 23 categories based on Beer Judge Certification Program guidelines on beer quality and adherence to style standards. The top three beers in each style category were given awards. Three Best in Show awards were given to the three top beers in the competition.
The Best in Show first-place medal went to Falling Knife Brewing Company with its Tomm’s beer. Fulton Brewing was second with its 300 IPA and in third place with its No. 68 Red Lager was The Treehouse.
All awards were announced at an industry-only ceremony held at Union Depot in St. Paul.
About The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild (mncraftbrew.org) is a nonprofit association that was founded in 2000 and is made up of 180-plus Minnesota brewery members. The Guild showcases the talent of Minnesota’s craft brewers and promotes Minnesota’s brewing industry by sponsoring festivals and special events, including the MN Brewers Cup, All Pints North, the State Fair’s Brewed in Minnesota exhibit, Autumn Brew Review, and MN Pint Day. The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s mission is to promote, protect, and grow a robust Minnesota craft brewing industry by building a healthy beer culture and community that allows for independent brewers, industry stakeholders, and craft beer fans to thrive.
