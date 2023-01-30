Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations? If so, then Itasca Waters has the series for you.
Welcome to the first Water Wisdom column! In this small space we hope you will be inspired each month to think about water in a new way. We will be highlighting the online series called “Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series” that will touch on topics about how we can keep our water drinkable, swimmable, and safe. Attendees will take away tips and strategies for maintaining the wonderful water resources we have in Minnesota. Every action we take can add up to a big win for clean water.
The first program to kick off the 2023 season Thursday will be “Loons and Eagles — can they coexist?” presented by world renowned loon expert James Paruk. It is free, open to all, and includes an interactive Q&A session. James will talk about loons and their interactions with eagles. There is some evidence that the resurgence of eagles is having a negative effect on loon populations and reproduction. He will share his 30 years of adventures with loons, summarizing their basic biology and behavior.
Several lucky attendees will receive an autographed copy of his new book, Loon Lessons, published by the University of Minnesota Press, but you must be present to win!
For the remaining monthly topics, you will learn about wake boats and horsepower impacts on lakes, improving fish habitat with woody debris, decreasing your personal water footprint, invasive cattails, deadly water microbes and diseases, well water safety, impacts of water softener salt, the importance of changes in both ice formation and ice-out in lakes, and a Halloween special program about monsters and fairies in our lakes. In addition to the monthly series, an online Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Detector Training program will be offered and includes home study and a two-day online course.
The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to ‘team up’ with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy. This series is supported by its members, Minnesota Sea Grant, Itasca Coalition of Lake Associations, Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District, KAXE-KBXE, Rapids Radio and Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.