Volunteers are still needed to give one hour or more of their time this Holiday Season by wearing the red apron and ring the bell for the Red Kettle Drive at Super One Foods in Walker.
Ineke Leer, chair of Salvation Army Bell Ringing and owner of Leer Title, matches dollar for dollar all contributions. One hundred percent of the funds go directly to people with needs in Cass County.
“It is so rewarding to ring the bell as many people thank you for volunteering your service to the community and what it means to them personally,” Leer said.
The Red Kettle bell ringing began Nov. 16. Call Leer at (218) 252-4044 if you or your family want to join fellow citizens in making Cass County a great place to live. The flexible schedule is broken down into one hour time frames making it easier to give of your time.
Many area businesses, some individuals and families are sponsoring entire days or time periods and are matching dollar for dollar all contributions made during that the time slot. Some also are scheduling their employees to help at the station.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle rings only during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, yet the funds give all year long to families and individuals in need. Leer (left) is shown with a contributor at Super One Foods. If you wish to schedule a time to be a bell ringer, contact Leer at (218) 252-4044.
