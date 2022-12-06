Rotarian Ineke Leer, owner of Leer Title and chair of the drive, (left) is shown with a contributor at Super One Foods.
Photo by Joe Sherman

Volunteers are still needed to give one hour or more of their time this Holiday Season by wearing the red apron and ring the bell for the Red Kettle Drive at Super One Foods in Walker.

Ineke Leer, chair of Salvation Army Bell Ringing and owner of Leer Title, matches dollar for dollar all contributions. One hundred percent of the funds go directly to people with needs in Cass County.

