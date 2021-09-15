Twenty years ago Saturday, terrorists boarded four American airplanes and crashed two into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. Passengers thwarted an attack on the White House and forced the terrorists to crash a fourth plane into a field in Pennsylvania. Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker conducting a flag ceremony on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Veteran’s Memorial at the Cass County Courthouse. The ceremony last about 15 minutes and included the Walker Legion Riders escorting the Walker Area Joint Fire Department to the ceremony (bottom left), members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard folding the American flag (left) and members of the Walker Area Joint Fire Department firemen (below) raising the flag.
Remembering 9/11 — 20 years later
