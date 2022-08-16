When St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack dedicated its solar panel array Aug. 14, it marked the culmination of a multi-year project that started with a visit to Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack.
A couple of years ago, several congregation members toured Deep Portage’s renewable energy systems and were impressed with their set-up, in particular the solar arrays. They asked Norm Moody, one of the tour presenters, whether he thought solar panels would work at St. Paul’s. Moody responded that he thought it would be an excellent location.
With that encouragement, other congregation members also came on board. In short order, a core group decided to offer their fellow congregants a fundraising incentive. They would pledge half the cost of a solar array, $22,000, if others would match it (total estimate was $44,000).
The idea was presented to the church council and property committee, which both approved the idea and encouraged the core group to investigate further. Several solar companies were contacted, and two visited St. Paul’s to evaluate the site and make presentations. The consensus was that a ground mount system was best, located on the north side of the parking lot. (Roof mount was not desirable because of the weight and difficulty of snow removal).
The ground mount panel array (a 13.6 Kw system) would take up about 12-by-60 feet. Zenergy, LLC of Sebeka was chosen for the project.
By spring 2022, the $44,000 had been raised or pledged. The 34 solar panels were installed in June with the final hook-up by Minnesota Power and Light occurring in early August.
At current rates, the panels should generate enough to save $1,500 annially on electric costs (each panel produces 400 watts). The project has a payback period of 15-20 years, depending on electric rates.
In addition to the fiscal saving, St. Paul’s feels that by utilizing solar power, it is practicing good earth stewardship and taking care of God’s creation.
