Selah’s Strength
The Oxford Dictionary’s definition of strength is “the capacity of an object or substance to withstand great force or pressure.”
Meet Selah Bullivant! Selah is an 11-year-old Walker student with a contagious smile, a passion for life and a zest for living in the present. She is energetic, kind, fun, silly and every bit a typical little 11-year-old girl. And…she has a super power…strength!
The Bullivant family moved to the Walker community in 2014 and has been heavily involved in operations at Trapper’s Landing Lodge on Leech Lake since their boots hit the ground. Jenn Arnold with Trapper’s Landing Lodge stated, “Josh and Rachel are such an integral part of our team. We are blessed to have them in our lives. We are honored to support the family and host the benefit on May 20 — they are family!”
Selah has a rare medical condition that she was born with that has been increasingly difficult to manage. She has had countless illnesses, procedures, surgeries that have taken her from she states she wants most, “just to be a normal kid”. Too many visits to doctors and specialists, hospital stays and days out of school. And yet, this amazing child faces every challenge with grace, courage and strength. (You can read more on the diagnosis on Selah’s Caring Bridge Site at https://www.caringbridge.org/public/selahbullivant
Throughout Selah’s medical journey, parents, Josh and Rachel, remain eternally optimistic, and grateful for the care and expertise of their medical team. They look forward to finding solutions for Selah to live life to the fullest. Unfortunately, those closest to the Bullivant family have witnessed a void that is growing faster than any illness is difficult to imagine what it is like to have a sick child and stay as strong as Josh and Rachel do each and every day. That gigantic task has taken a toll on them as parents, as leaders, and as community members. We are asking our community to give some strength back to this family; to be Selah’s Strength in her time of need.
We are calling on the community of Leech Lake and beyond, the community of a young girl, Selah Bullivant. We are taking the opportunity to support this local family May 20 at Trappers Landing Lodge on Leech Lake, to not only celebrate the Bullivant’s optimistic journey, but to uplift them and show them that they are not alone in this fight. If you would like to help support the event, auction items, volunteers and donations are most welcome! Contact Arnold at (763) 370-8713 or Heather Hauser at (218) 760-3007 or Selah’s Go Fund Me can be found at: https://gofund.me/9139f306
