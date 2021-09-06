The public is invited to attend a flag ceremony conducted by Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker Saturday at the Veteran’s Memorial on the north lawn of the Cass County Courthouse.

Schedule of events

9 a.m. — Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard posts the colors

9:01 a.m. — Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Nancy Wegner opening remarks/prayer

9:05 a.m. — Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard posts and unfolds flag

Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard will fire three rounds and play Taps. Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard will then refold the flag

9:10 a.m. — 30 seconds of siren will sound, followed by 30 seconds of silence.

9:11 a.m. — Flag lowered to half-staff by the Walker Area Joint Fire Department.

9:12 a.m. — Ceremonial cannon salute

The flag will fly at half-staff for the remainder of the day.

