Severe Weather Awareness Week is dedicated to helping us all learn and prepare for upcoming weather hazards and to help provide resources to minimize the risks associated with severe weather. An informed, involved community is more resilient to disaster.
Being prepared also helps reduce the risks and costs of hazardous weather events. As past summers have proved, these events do happen and can cause extensive damage.
The National Weather Service will be highlighting top weather threats in Minnesota and how to be prepared for them as follows:
Monday This day will cover Alerts and Warnings and what they mean.
Tuesday: Will take a look at severe weather including lightning and hail.
Wednesday: This day will bring information about flooding.
Thursday: The topic of this day is tornadoes in conjunction with the Statewide Tornado drills.
Friday: Will bring information about extreme heat. It is going to happen someday!
On April 20 Cass County will be participating in two tornado drills. The first drill will be statewide at 1:45 p.m. to allow schools, businesses and healthcare facilities to practice their emergency plans. All are encouraged to participate. The second drill will be at 6:45 p.m. and will allow all individual families and businesses that have late shift workers, to practice plans also.
During the week of April 17-21 the National Weather Service will test the Emergency Alert Systems and the NOAA all-hazard weather radios. These radios are a very inexpensive way for all of us to be able to be alerted of all hazards. We encourage everyone to consider purchasing one for their home and business.
The NIXLE System in Cass County will also be tested. If you have not signed up yet, please consider doing so. It is free and keeps you in touch with any Public Safety messages relayed by the Sheriff’s Office. You can go to http://www.co.cass.mn.us/ and click on the Nixle Alerts box to sign up or you can text your Cass County zip code to 888777 to opt in.
The Weather Sirens are set off when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, when the National Weather Service issues wind warnings with wind speeds at or above 70 mph, or a trained spotter reports a tornado. These weather triggers follow the Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers (AMEM) outdoor warning siren best practices.
The Cass County Dispatch Center uses The Weather Warn System. It automatically activates the appropriate sirens without dispatch input and will cycle the sirens automatically while the tornado warning or extreme wind warning is active. When a warning comes from the weather service, a polygon is drawn and any siren located inside this polygon is automatically set off. The sirens will continue to cycle every 20 minutes while the tornado warning or extreme wind warning is active.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Emergency Management Divisions will host two in-person Skywarn Storm Spotter training classes in April. An informed community makes for a more resilient community and the Skywarn program helps build a cooperative relationship between the National Weather Service and the community to assist in the receipt and effective distribution of weather information. These classes are free and are two hours long.
• April 4: 5:30 p.m., Leech Lake Tribal Justice Center – EOC Room, 190 Sailstar Drive NW, Cass Lake
• April 6: 6 p.m., Crooked Lake Townhall, 6288 Woods Bay Dr NE Outing
If you plan on attending either in-person class, RSVP to Chad Emery, Cass County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management at (218) 547-7437 or chad.emery@casscountymn.gov
If you are unable to attend in person, virtual classes are available. To register for a virtual class, click on the link next to the date you would like to attend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.